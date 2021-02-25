Safe (SAFE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $61,122.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $6.90 million and $61,122.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001105 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

