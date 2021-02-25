Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Shares Down 7.1%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) fell 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.82. 646,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,385,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

