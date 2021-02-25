SafeCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.93 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $265.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,402.42 or 0.99983674 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00038159 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.07 or 0.00474740 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.05 or 0.00867612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.07 or 0.00286070 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00127472 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001998 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

