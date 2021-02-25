Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $793.02

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 793.02 ($10.36) and traded as high as GBX 852.50 ($11.14). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 825.50 ($10.79), with a volume of 361,722 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Safestore from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Safestore alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 810.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 793.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.90. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Andy Jones acquired 9,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.56) per share, with a total value of £78,763.84 ($102,905.46).

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.