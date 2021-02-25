saffron.finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.79 Million (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One saffron.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,689.40 or 0.05412795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $209.29 million and approximately $18.79 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.87 or 0.00498866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00066844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00082693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00058455 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00475576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00071766 BTC.

About saffron.finance

saffron.finance’s total supply is 89,421 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,821 tokens. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance

