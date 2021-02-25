Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €110.17 ($129.61).

EPA SAF opened at €121.00 ($142.35) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €105.77. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

