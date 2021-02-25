Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAF. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €110.17 ($129.61).

Shares of SAF opened at €121.00 ($142.35) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €111.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €105.77. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

