Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €109.75 ($129.12).

SAF stock traded up €2.35 ($2.76) during trading on Thursday, hitting €121.00 ($142.35). 1,016,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €105.77.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

