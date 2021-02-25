Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $20.36 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,584. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAGE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

