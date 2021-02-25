Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Position Trimmed by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,527 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Saia worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Saia during the third quarter valued at $1,261,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Saia by 1.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 189,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Saia by 245.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Saia by 199.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $208.46 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $214.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.29.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

