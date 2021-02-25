Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Holdings Lowered by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,527 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Saia worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Saia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Saia by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Saia by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Saia by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $208.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $214.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

