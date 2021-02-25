SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.10-0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $404-412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.93 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.1–0.01 EPS.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.53. 1,547,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,899. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,647.35 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.30.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,381 shares in the company, valued at $57,509,580.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,139 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

