SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.01–0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.5-92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.82 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.1–0.01 EPS.

Shares of SAIL traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.53. 1,549,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,899. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5,954.05 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIL. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.30.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,509,580.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,139 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

