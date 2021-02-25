SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.1–0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $404-412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.9 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.01–0.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.30.

NYSE:SAIL traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.53. 1,549,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,899. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,954.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,509,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,017 shares of company stock worth $4,330,139. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

