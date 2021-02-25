SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.5-92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.82 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.1–0.01 EPS.

Shares of SAIL traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,899. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,647.35 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.30.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,509,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,017 shares of company stock worth $4,330,139 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

