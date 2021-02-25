Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s stock price fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 2,057,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,743,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRX)
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
