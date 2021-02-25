Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s stock price fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 2,057,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,743,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) by 765.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,934 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.43% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

