salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.39-3.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.65-25.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.43 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 3.39-3.41 EPS.

Shares of CRM traded down $9.39 on Thursday, hitting $231.08. 7,763,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,050,684. The company has a market capitalization of $211.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.69. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist reissued a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.83.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

