salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.875-5.885 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.72 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 3.39-3.41 EPS.

salesforce.com stock traded down $9.39 on Thursday, reaching $231.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,763,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.69. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.83.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,989.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

