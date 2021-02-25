Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,842 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Sally Beauty worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBH opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

