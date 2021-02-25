Salt Lake Potash (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Shares Down 1.3%

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WHELF)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

