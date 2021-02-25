SALT (SALT) Trading 24.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $19.54 million and $61,460.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

