Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 158,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 626,741 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

