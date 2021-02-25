Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.7% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in AT&T by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,784,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.65. 1,707,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,851,820. The firm has a market cap of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

