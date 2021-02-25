Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,398 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund makes up approximately 1.2% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.55% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 51,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of RFI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,714. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.