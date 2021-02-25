Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 3,412 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $72.76. The stock had a trading volume of 228,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,709. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

