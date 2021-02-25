Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 12,398 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,398 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

IJH stock traded down $5.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.97. The stock had a trading volume of 129,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,268. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $257.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.25.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

