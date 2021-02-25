San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.13

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $4.48. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 119,416 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $204.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 232,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 396,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 84,681 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

