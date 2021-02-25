Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Shares of Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.14, but opened at C$0.20. Sanatana Resources shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,785 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$9.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22.

About Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA)

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Tirua copper-gold project covering an area of 282 square kilometers located in the Solomon Islands; and Gold Rush project located in the Timmins Region of Ontario.

