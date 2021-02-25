Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) shares rose 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 10,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64.

About Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF)

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

