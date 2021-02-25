Sandon Capital Investments Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:SNC)

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 16th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.63.

About Sandon Capital Investments

Sandon Capital Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in equity markets of Australia. It will primarily invest in securities listed on ASX. The firm invests in under-value securities. It follows an activist approach towards investment. Sandon Capital Investments Limited was formerly known as Global Mining Investments Limited.

