Sandon Capital Investments Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:SNC)

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 16th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.63.
About Sandon Capital Investments
See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Sandon Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandon Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.