Sandra E. Pierce Sells 172,909 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. 11,288,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,790,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,782.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 274,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,895 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,548,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 58,107 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,177,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

