Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €71.00 Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €71.00 ($83.53) target price from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($84.82) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.10 ($74.24).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

