Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Sanmina worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 11.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,656,000 after acquiring an additional 487,351 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 80.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 829,325 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,850,000 after acquiring an additional 514,457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sanmina by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 134,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 612,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 326,488 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

