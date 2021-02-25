Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $567.90

Shares of Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 567.90 ($7.42) and traded as high as GBX 583.02 ($7.62). Sanne Group shares last traded at GBX 582 ($7.60), with a volume of 137,030 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 678.33 ($8.86).

The company has a market cap of £858.70 million and a PE ratio of 55.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 567.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 606.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35.

In related news, insider Rupert Robson purchased 8,818 shares of Sanne Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £49,998.06 ($65,322.79).

About Sanne Group (LON:SNN)

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

