Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) (CVE:SCZ) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 1,464,306 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 492,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande project that include three concession groups, which consists of 184 mining concessions covering an area of 8,944 hectares in the Zacatecas Mining District, Mexico.

