Sarah Condella Sells 2,057 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,769. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.44 and a 200-day moving average of $116.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.41 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. UBS Group cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

