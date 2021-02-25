Saratoga Investment Corp. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saratoga Investment in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $261.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $1,066,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 77.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 23.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 890,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the period. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

