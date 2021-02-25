SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Shares Down 5%

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of SAS AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also offers air cargo services, in-flight sales, ground handling, and technical maintenance services, as well as travel-related loyalty programs.

