Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Down 6.7%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares were down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.08. Approximately 844,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,072,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

