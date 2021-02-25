Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Down 9.1%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s stock price fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.80. 711,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 623,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVRA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $97.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38.

In other Savara news, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,522.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Savara by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 698.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 125,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

