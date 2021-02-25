Save Environment Token (SET) Market Cap Hits $72,590.05

Save Environment Token (CURRENCY:SET) traded up 357.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Save Environment Token has traded 331.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Save Environment Token has a market capitalization of $72,590.05 and $34.00 worth of Save Environment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Save Environment Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Save Environment Token

Save Environment Token (CRYPTO:SET) is a token. Save Environment Token’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,882 tokens. The official website for Save Environment Token is www.set4earth.com . Save Environment Token’s official Twitter account is @securosys and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Securosys develops technically, security-wise trusted hardware and software for crypto assets and blockchain technologies. Its products enable Securosys to be the preferred partner not only for global enterprises, authorities, and industries but also new entrants to the blockchain space. Securosys' products already protect the Swiss Banking System by securing € 100 Billion in daily transactions. SET tokens can be converted into shares. The tokens entitle to an annual dividend-linked participation per token. The conversion rate is 100 tokens to one Securosys share of CHF 1.00 nominal value. The dividend-linked participation is a cash payment by Securosys in CHF, tokens, or Ether. The amount of participation per token equals 1% of the amount dividend paid per Securosys share. “

Buying and Selling Save Environment Token

