SBA Communications Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SBA Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $327.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $250.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,669.96 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.30.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

