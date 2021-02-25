Scala (XLA) Achieves Market Cap of $2.75 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $2,487.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.38 or 0.00503475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00066974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00082687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.38 or 0.00489723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00071199 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,541,829,259 coins and its circulating supply is 9,741,829,259 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.