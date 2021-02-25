Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 2,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70.

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter.

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. It operates 10 vineyards having 29 varieties of grapes covering approximately 4,200 acres. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

