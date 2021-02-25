Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.87

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 20363922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

In related news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $684,200 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,341 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,161,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 136,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 642,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 176,037 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

