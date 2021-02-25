Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.32

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $6.12. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 10,140 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Schmitt Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $22.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a net margin of 83.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name.

