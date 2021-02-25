Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Schrödinger worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Schrödinger by 106.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $1,136,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,245.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $31,431,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,113,042 shares of company stock worth $99,275,331.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

SDGR stock opened at $111.02 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

