Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $103.90 and last traded at $104.50. 1,185,136 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 781,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.02.

Specifically, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $356,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jenny Herman sold 1,217 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,113,042 shares of company stock valued at $99,275,331.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth $1,785,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 87,211 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth $541,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

