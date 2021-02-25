Schrödinger (SDGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.93. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $117.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SDGR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.
About Schrödinger
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
