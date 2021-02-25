Schrödinger (SDGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.93. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SDGR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

In other news, insider Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $307,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,674.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $356,804.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,113,042 shares of company stock worth $99,275,331.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.