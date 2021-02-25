Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Boosted by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2,712.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,650 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.9% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,038,000 after buying an additional 381,763 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,548,000 after buying an additional 692,177 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,288,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,847,000 after buying an additional 124,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after buying an additional 153,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,598. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

